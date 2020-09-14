Coronavirus, Silvio Berlusconi ha sconfitto anche il CovidScuola : bambino autistico rimandato a casa gravità inauditaOPPO lancia ColorOS 11, con Android 11Che meraviglia... Eva Henger più sexy che mai incanta i follower Passione hot... Raffaella Fico super sexy col fidanzatoElisabetta Gregoraci: Flavio ha sbagliato molto nella nostra storiaI killer di Willy Monteiro rischiano il carcere a vitaWanda Nara si fa fotografare il cu.. dal figlio, e scatta la polemicaPaolo Del Debbio è dimagrito ma non è malato!Un bicchiere di troppo: Anziani fanno sesso in pubblico e si beccano ...

Sitel Group Launches New EXP+™ To Simplify Delivery Of End-To-End Customer Experience Services

Utilizing decades of Customer Experience know-how combined with advanced technology and analytics, ...

Sitel Group Launches New EXP+™ To Simplify Delivery Of End-To-End Customer Experience Services

MIAMI, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ Sitel Group, a global leader in end-to-end Customer Experience (CX) products and solutions, today announced the launch of EXP+™, its Enterprise Experience Platform, a flexible solution with complete cloud capability that is designed to Simplify the Delivery of end-to-end CX Services, while boosting efficiency, effectiveness and Customer satisfaction.

 Sitel Group, a global leader in end-to-end Customer Experience (CX) products and solutions, today announced the launch of EXP+™, its Enterprise Experience Platform, a flexible solution with complete cloud capability that is designed to Simplify the Delivery of end-to-end CX Services, while boosting efficiency, effectiveness and Customer satisfaction. EXP+ offers integrated and vertical-specific solutions tailored to clients' specific needs, including performance management, ...
