Lily Allen sposa l’attore di Stranger Things | David Harbor | su Instagram le foto delle nozze

Lily Allen ha condiviso sui suoi canali social una serie di scatti del suo matrimonio a Las Vegas con l'attore di Stranger Things, David Harbor. La cantautrice di No Shame ha caricato su Instagram tre foto del grande giorno. Nelle immagini si vede la celebre artista con indosso un abito corto firmato Dior e un lungo velo bianco. La coppia, che dalle immagini sembra estremamente felice, si tiene per mano e sorride mentre un sosia di Elvis Presley canta una serenata tutta per loro, come riportato anche dal Daily Star Online. In una seconda foto si vede Lily Allen mentre fissa gli occhi del suo uomo su un marciapiede deserto di Las Vegas.

mntsof : ma com'é che mi sveglio e Lily Allen si è messa con Hopper di stranger things - La_Smartis : RT @andreastabene_: Abbiamo bisogno delle foto di Lily Allen e David Harbour sposi a Las Vegas ?? - sc0ppy : RT @andreastabene_: Abbiamo bisogno delle foto di Lily Allen e David Harbour sposi a Las Vegas ?? - rovseshs : RT @andreastabene_: Abbiamo bisogno delle foto di Lily Allen e David Harbour sposi a Las Vegas ?? - VanityFairIt : Sposi a sorpresa in una cappella del Nevada. E hanno poi festeggiato con hamburger e patatine -