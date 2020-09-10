Sicurezza sul lavoro: l'importanza di una buona formazioneCall of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Open BetaTWITCH: arriva Versus (Beta) Twitch Rivals e Twitch CreatorsMarco Sciarretta con il singolo Sul tetto del Tram inaugura il ...Papu Gomez lascia l’Atalanta? Al Nassr lo tenta con una super offertaDonald Trump nominato per il Premio Nobel per la pace 2021Assassin’s Creed Valhalla uscirà in tutto il mondo il 10 novembreUomini e donne, mi ha presa in giro : Giovanna Abate rivede Sammy ...Xbox Series S e Series X arriveranno il 10 novembreBelen Rodriguez ... addio Stefano : la prima uscita ufficiale con la ...

Lily Allen sposa l'attore di Stranger Things | David Harbor | su Instagram le foto delle nozze

Lily Allen sposa l’attore di Stranger Things | David Harbor | su Instagram le foto delle nozze
Lily Allen ha condiviso sui suoi canali social una serie di scatti del suo matrimonio a Las Vegas con ...

Lily Allen sposa l’attore di Stranger Things, David Harbor: su Instagram le foto delle nozze (Di giovedì 10 settembre 2020) Lily Allen ha condiviso sui suoi canali social una serie di scatti del suo matrimonio a Las Vegas con l’attore di Stranger Things, David Harbor. La cantautrice di No Shame ha caricato su Instagram tre foto del grande giorno. Nelle immagini si vede la celebre artista con indosso un abito corto firmato Dior e un lungo velo bianco. La coppia, che dalle immagini sembra estremamente felice, si tiene per mano e sorride mentre un sosia di Elvis Presley canta una serenata tutta per loro, come riportato anche dal Daily Star Online. In una seconda foto si vede Lily Allen mentre fissa gli occhi del suo uomo su un marciapiede deserto di Las Vegas. Nella terza immagine, invece, Lily ... Leggi su nonsolo.tv

twittermntsof : ma com'é che mi sveglio e Lily Allen si è messa con Hopper di stranger things - La_Smartis : RT @andreastabene_: Abbiamo bisogno delle foto di Lily Allen e David Harbour sposi a Las Vegas ?? - sc0ppy : RT @andreastabene_: Abbiamo bisogno delle foto di Lily Allen e David Harbour sposi a Las Vegas ?? - rovseshs : RT @andreastabene_: Abbiamo bisogno delle foto di Lily Allen e David Harbour sposi a Las Vegas ?? - VanityFairIt : Sposi a sorpresa in una cappella del Nevada. E hanno poi festeggiato con hamburger e patatine -

David Harbour di Stranger Things e Lily Allen si sono sposati!
David Harbour e Lily Allen si sono sposati! Se è vero che il 2020 è un anno difficile per ovvie ragioni, è anche vero che l’anno delle opportunità. Se è arrivato il momento giusto per fare qualcosa si ...
Elvis finto e hamburger: le nozze di Lily Allen e David Harbour
La cantante e l'attore di "Stranger Things" si sono sposati a Las Vegas e hanno festeggiato con hamburger e patatine fritte: l'album di un matrimonio fuori dal comune A meno di un anno dall'inizio del ...
