Lily Allen sposa l’attore di Stranger Things, David Harbor: su Instagram le foto delle nozze (Di giovedì 10 settembre 2020) Lily Allen ha condiviso sui suoi canali social una serie di scatti del suo matrimonio a Las Vegas con l’attore di Stranger Things, David Harbor. La cantautrice di No Shame ha caricato su Instagram tre foto del grande giorno. Nelle immagini si vede la celebre artista con indosso un abito corto firmato Dior e un lungo velo bianco. La coppia, che dalle immagini sembra estremamente felice, si tiene per mano e sorride mentre un sosia di Elvis Presley canta una serenata tutta per loro, come riportato anche dal Daily Star Online. In una seconda foto si vede Lily Allen mentre fissa gli occhi del suo uomo su un marciapiede deserto di Las Vegas. Nella terza immagine, invece, Lily ... Leggi su nonsolo.tv
mntsof : ma com'é che mi sveglio e Lily Allen si è messa con Hopper di stranger things - La_Smartis : RT @andreastabene_: Abbiamo bisogno delle foto di Lily Allen e David Harbour sposi a Las Vegas ?? - sc0ppy : RT @andreastabene_: Abbiamo bisogno delle foto di Lily Allen e David Harbour sposi a Las Vegas ?? - rovseshs : RT @andreastabene_: Abbiamo bisogno delle foto di Lily Allen e David Harbour sposi a Las Vegas ?? - VanityFairIt : Sposi a sorpresa in una cappella del Nevada. E hanno poi festeggiato con hamburger e patatine -
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Lily Allen
- Lily Allen e David Harbour di "Stranger Things" si sono sposati MTV.IT
- Lily Allen ha detto sì a David Harbour a Las Vegas. Davanti a Elvis Presley Io Donna
- Lily Allen e David Harbour, nozze a Las Vegas (con finto Elvis) Vanity Fair Italia
- Lily Allen e David Harbour si sono sposati a Las Vegas! Notizie Musica
- Lily Allen e David Harbour si sposano a Las Vegas, tutto pronto per le nozze Gossip Fanpage
- Visualizza la copertura completa su Google News
David Harbour e Lily Allen si sono sposati! Se è vero che il 2020 è un anno difficile per ovvie ragioni, è anche vero che l’anno delle opportunità. Se è arrivato il momento giusto per fare qualcosa si ...
Elvis finto e hamburger: le nozze di Lily Allen e David Harbour
La cantante e l'attore di "Stranger Things" si sono sposati a Las Vegas e hanno festeggiato con hamburger e patatine fritte: l'album di un matrimonio fuori dal comune A meno di un anno dall'inizio del ...
Lily AllenSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Lily Allen