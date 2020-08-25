Preserve Hong Kong independence, Di Maio tells Wang (Di martedì 25 agosto 2020) Di Maio stressed that in Hong Kong, "it is indispensable to Preserve the high degree of autonomy and freedom. "We will follow with great attention the developments of the new national security law". ... Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno

