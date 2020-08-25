A Lampedusa 58 migranti col virus, Salvini: Pensano alla scuola, e ...Ecotech stia vendendo mascherine acquistate con i soldi della Regione?Ilary Blasi protagonista della nuova campagna a tutta ironia di LenorMarocchino pretende soldi per il posteggio e prendi a calci la ...Come giocare alla slot CashzumaGTA Online: Vita da super yachtAnna Todd: After 3 potrebbe essere possibile se questo secondo film ...Red Dead Online – avvistati due cervi leggendariBeirut: Due settimane dopo le famiglie nella zona del disastro hanno ...Viviana Parisi e il piccolo Gioele da chi sono stati uccisi?

Preserve Hong Kong independence | Di Maio tells Wang

Di Maio stressed that in Hong Kong, it is indispensable to Preserve the high degree of autonomy and ...

zazoom
Commenta
Preserve Hong Kong independence, Di Maio tells Wang (Di martedì 25 agosto 2020) Di Maio stressed that in Hong Kong, "it is indispensable to Preserve the high degree of autonomy and freedom. "We will follow with great attention the developments of the new national security law". ... Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Preserve Hong

Preserve Hong Kong independence, Di Maio tells Wang
ROME, 25 AGO - China must preserve Hong Kong's independence, Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio told Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Rome Tuesday. "China undoubtedly represents one of our principal partner ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Preserve Hong
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Preserve Hong Preserve Hong Kong independence Maio