Cipla and Stempeutics collaborate for launch of Stempeucel®, first 'Made in India' Cell Therapy to treat Critical Limb Ischemia, CLI, (Di venerdì 21 agosto 2020) 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/



Cipla Limited, BSE: 500087,, NSE: Cipla EQ, referred to as "Cipla" today ... It is the first allogeneic Cell Therapy product to be approved for commercial use in India and the ... Leggi su cataniaoggi

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Cipla and Cipla and Stempeutics collaborate for launch of Stempeucel®, first 'Made in India' Cell Therapy to treat Critical Limb Ischemia (CLI)

- First approved allogeneic cell therapy product globally for the treatment of CLI- Developed by Stempeutics over a period of twelve years, breakthrough treatment designed to address root cause of the ...

- First approved allogeneic cell therapy product globally for the treatment of CLI- Developed by Stempeutics over a period of twelve years, breakthrough treatment designed to address root cause of the ...