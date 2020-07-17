La mascherina che protegge dal virus: come sceglierlaMaddalena Corvaglia: il costume da bagnina infiamma i socialReview Party “La principessa dei mondi- La terra-Volume I” di Monica ...Chi può coltivare la canapa e a cosa serve?Xiaomi: nuovi prodotti sul mercato globaleApri gli occhi! Dayane Mello avverte Belen Rodriguez sul nuovo ...Tanta cultura ma soprattutto divertimento per i bambini al “Campus ...Il 25° QuakeCon porta pace, amore, razzi, dirette globali, tornei, e ...Red Dead Online: bonus Cacciatori di taglieTamara Gorro si spoglia integralmente per festeggiare un milione e ...

Elena Baturina' s Think-tank BE OPEN Launches Open Call #BEOPENBetterWay to Promote Reusing and Recycling

LONDON, July 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BE Open, a creative Think-tank founded by the international ...

Elena Baturina's Think-tank BE OPEN Launches Open Call #BEOPENBetterWay to Promote Reusing and Recycling (Di venerdì 17 luglio 2020) LONDON, July 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/

BE Open, a creative Think-tank founded by the international entrepreneur and philanthropist Elena Baturina, is launching its next global Open Call across social media. With Open Calls, by asking the participants to share their vision in graphic form, BE Open aims to identify innovative approaches, and build creative bonds for people around the globe. The new Open Call 'BEOpen Better Way' is dedicated to promoting sustainable and responsible consumption, Reusing and Recycling all types of waste. ... Leggi su iltempo

