Elena Baturina's Think-tank BE OPEN Launches Open Call #BEOPENBetterWay to Promote Reusing and Recycling (Di venerdì 17 luglio 2020) LONDON, July 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/



BE Open, a creative Think-tank founded by the international entrepreneur and philanthropist Elena Baturina, is launching its next global Open Call across social media. With Open Calls, by asking the participants to share their vision in graphic form, BE Open aims to identify innovative approaches, and build creative bonds for people around the globe. The new Open Call 'BEOpen Better Way' is dedicated to promoting sustainable and responsible consumption, Reusing and Recycling all types of waste. ... Leggi su iltempo

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Elena Baturina Ponte Morandi: Conte, 'situazione paradossale, rischia di diventare assurda' La Sicilia Elena Baturina Announces the Winner of the Founder's Choice Award in an International Student Competition in Support of the UN's Sustainable Goals

LONDON, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The last of the five prizes in the "Second Life of Things in Design" international student competition has been awarded to the creators of PackZero, a circular del ...

BE OPEN Foundation: Online Vote Selects Winner of International Student Competition in Support of the UN's Sustainable Goals

LONDON, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- An online vote has defined the winner of the Public Vote Award in the "Second Life of Things in Design" competition. In 2019, BE OPEN and Cumulus joined forces to ...

LONDON, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The last of the five prizes in the "Second Life of Things in Design" international student competition has been awarded to the creators of PackZero, a circular del ...LONDON, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- An online vote has defined the winner of the Public Vote Award in the "Second Life of Things in Design" competition. In 2019, BE OPEN and Cumulus joined forces to ...