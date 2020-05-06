Windows 10 Insider Preview | disponibile la build 19624

Leggi su windowsinsiders

(Di mercoledì 6 maggio 2020) È da pochissimoal download ladi10 per gli utentiche hanno scelto il ramo di distribuzione Fast! Hey Folks! While we await the new Surface toys, we have new flight for #s in the Fast ring. Check out! ^AL https://t.co/eAM3VFQMW2 pic.twitter.com/cNFVSoCzrE —(@) May 6, 2020 Fix di bug e miglioramenti generali Fix di bug: We’ve fixed an issue that was causing unexpected flickering acrossshell surfaces and apps in the last twos. We’ve fixed an issue causing IIS configuration to be set to default after taking a new. We’ve fixed an issue causing a transient access error when quickly switching between WSL distros using the File Explorer integration. We fixed an issue impacting explorer.exe reliability for somes recently. We fixed an ...