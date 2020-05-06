Windows 10 Insider Preview: disponibile la build 19624 (Di mercoledì 6 maggio 2020) È da pochissimo disponibile al download la build 19624 di Windows 10 per gli utenti Insider che hanno scelto il ramo di distribuzione Fast! Hey Folks! While we await the new Surface toys, we have new flight for #WindowsInsiders in the Fast ring. Check out build 19624! ^AL https://t.co/eAM3VFQMW2 pic.twitter.com/cNFVSoCzrE — Windows Insider (@WindowsInsider) May 6, 2020 Fix di bug e miglioramenti generali Fix di bug: We’ve fixed an issue that was causing unexpected flickering across Windows shell surfaces and apps in the last two builds. We’ve fixed an issue causing IIS configuration to be set to default after taking a new build. We’ve fixed an issue causing a transient access error when quickly switching between WSL distros using the File Explorer integration. We fixed an issue impacting explorer.exe reliability for some Insiders recently. We fixed an ... Leggi su windowsinsiders
Disponibile al download la build 19624 di Windows 10 20H2 [Insider]
Windows 10 2004 arriva il 28 maggio
Scienza e Tecnologia - Microsoft ha in queste settimane distribuito varie build "candidate RTM" ai betatester gratuiti del programma Insider , e gli sviluppatori hanno continuato ad aggiornare la rele ...
