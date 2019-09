Windows 10 May Update | disponibile la build 18362 357

Fonte : surface-phone

(Di lunedì 23 settembre 2019) È da pocoal download un nuovo aggiornamento cumulativo per gli utenti con a bordo10 May 2019: stiamo parlando della.357. Changelog Securitys to Internet Explorer. Problemi noti Microsoft has received reports that audio in certain games is quieter or different than expected after installing this. At the request of some of our audio partners, we implemented a compatibility change that enabled certain games to query support and render multi-channel audio. Due to customer feedback, we are reverting this change as some games and some devices are not rendering multi-channel audio as expected. This may result in games sounding different than customers are used to and may have missing channels. Some Input Method Editor (IME) may become unresponsive or may have high CPU usage. Affected IMEs include Chinese Simplified (ChsIME.EXE) and ...

