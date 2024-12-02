Kymera International Acquires Coating Center Castrop GmbH

Liberoquotidiano.it | 2 dic 2024


Kymera expands Surface Technologies footprint in Europe, furthering customer access to advanced thermal spray solutions

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/

Kymera International ("Kymera"), a global leading specialty materials and surface technologies company, announced today the successful acquisition of Coating Center Castrop GmbH ("CCC"), a comprehensive thermal spray and precision machining company providing complete design, fabrication and finish machining solutions for the aerospace, marine propulsion, pharmaceutical and general industrial markets. Located in Castrop-Rauxel, Germany, CCC provides its European customers with advanced engineering and thermal spray service applications that mitigate the impact of extreme wear on high-value components.This strategic acquisition strengthens Kymera's position in the thermal spray services market, bringing significant benefit to both companies through the expansion of technological capabilities and a broadened global footprint that now includes the U.
Kymera International Acquires Coating Center Castrop GmbH

Liberoquotidiano.it - Kymera International Acquires Coating Center Castrop GmbH

Leggi su Liberoquotidiano.it
  • Kymera International Acquires Coating Center Castrop GmbH
  • kymera international acquires coatingKymera International Acquires Coating Center Castrop GmbH - Kymera expands Surface Technologies footprint in Europe, furthering customer access to advanced thermal spray solutions -- ... (adnkronos.com)
Video Kymera International