FATAL FURY | City of the Wolves un trailer presenta Hokutomaru

Hokutomaru è pronto a tornare sulla scena con tutta la sua energia e il suo spirito combattivo. SNK Corporation ha ufficialmente annunciato l'ingresso del personaggio nel prossimo capitolo della celebre saga picchiaduro, FATAL FURY: City of the Wolves, in uscita il 24 aprile 2025. Un'aggiunta che saprà entusiasmare fan di lunga data e nuove generazioni di giocatori.Hokutomaru è il vivace e determinato allievo di due icone del franchise: Andy Bogard e Mai Shiranui. Dopo gli eventi del torneo precedente, il giovane ha lasciato la tranquillità delle montagne per trasferirsi nella turbolenta South Town, un cambiamento radicale reso possibile grazie al supporto di Terry Bogard. In questa nuova realtà urbana, si trova a fare i conti con le sfide della vita quotidiana e con il desiderio di utilizzare le sue capacità per aiutare gli altri.

