Blue Ridge Partners Promotes Growth Strategist Nick Walmsley to Managing Director

Liberoquotidiano.it | 26 nov 2024
Global consultancy strengthens its European leadership team as part of ongoing Growth strategyLONDON, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/

Blue Ridge Partners is pleased to announce the promotion of Nick Walmsley to Managing Director, strengthening its European leadership team and commitment to client Growth across the region.Nick Walmsley, who joined Blue Ridge Partners in 2017, brings over 20 years of experience in Growth strategy and investing. Throughout his tenure with the firm, Nick has consistently delivered exceptional results for clients, and his appointment to Managing Director reflects his dedication and impact. Prior to joining Blue Ridge Partners, Nick was founder and partner of a $500M AUM investment firm involved in over 200 transactions across Europe, North America, and Asia-Pacific.
