UN Foundation' s 2024 We the Peoples Awards Ceremony Honors Global Leaders

- Rt. Hon. Dame Jacinda Ardern, former New Zealand Prime Minister, recognized as Champion forChange NEW YORK, Nov. 22,/PRNewswire/The United Nations's We thehipwere announced today in New York City, recognizing seven extraordinary honorees who have achieved outsized impact on the world stage. Thehonorees are: Rt. Hon. DameJacinda Ardern, former Prime Minister of New Zealand; TIME, accepted by Jessica Sibley, Chief Executive Officer; Amanda Gorman, Poet and Activist; Angélique Kidjo, Grammy-Winner and UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador; Louise Mabulo, Founder of the Cacao Project; and UN Emergency First Responders, accepted by team members from United Nations Disaster Assessment and Coordination (UNDAC) and the International Search and Rescue Advisory Group (INSARAG).