UN Foundation' s 2024 We the Peoples Awards Ceremony Honors Global Leaders
Rt. Hon. Dame Jacinda Ardern, former New Zealand Prime Minister, recognized as Champion for Global Change
The United Nations Foundation's We the Peoples Global Leadership Awards were announced today in New York City, recognizing seven extraordinary honorees who have achieved outsized impact on the world stage. The 2024 honorees are: Rt. Hon. DameJacinda Ardern, former Prime Minister of New Zealand; TIME, accepted by Jessica Sibley, Chief Executive Officer; Amanda Gorman, Poet and Activist; Angélique Kidjo, Grammy-Winner and UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador; Louise Mabulo, Founder of the Cacao Project; and UN Emergency First Responders, accepted by team members from United Nations Disaster Assessment and Coordination (UNDAC) and the International Search and Rescue Advisory Group (INSARAG).
