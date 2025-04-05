Pierce Brosnan approva Aaron Taylor-Johnson come potenziale prossimo James Bond

Pierce Brosnan ha espresso il suo sostegno ad Aaron Taylor-Johnson come possibile successore di Daniel Craig nel ruolo di James Bond. Pierce Brosnan, ex James Bond, ha dato il suo pieno sostegno ad Aaron Taylor-Johnson come possibile successore del leggendario agente segreto, James Bond. I due attori avevano già lavorato insieme nel film drammatico The Greatest del 2009, ed è proprio in quella occasione che Brosnan ha avuto modo di apprezzare il talento di Taylor-Johnson. "Penso che sarebbe un'ottima scelta", ha dichiarato Brosnan in un'intervista a Yahoo Entertainment. "L'ho scritturato per un film che ho fatto molto tempo fa, The Greatest, dove ha interpretato 'il più grande'". L'attore di MobLand ha continuato a lodare il collega, aggiungendo: "Questo giovane ha una . Movieplayer.it - Pierce Brosnan approva Aaron Taylor-Johnson come potenziale prossimo James Bond Leggi su Movieplayer.it L'ex 007ha espresso il suo sostegno adpossibile successore di Daniel Craig nel ruolo di, ex, ha dato il suo pieno sostegno adpossibile successore del leggendario agente segreto,. I due attori avevano già lavorato insieme nel film drammatico The Greatest del 2009, ed è proprio in quella occasione cheha avuto modo di apprezzare il talento di. "Penso che sarebbe un'ottima scelta", ha dichiaratoin un'intervista a Yahoo Entertainment. "L'ho scritturato per un film che ho fatto molto tempo fa, The Greatest, dove ha interpretato 'il più grande'". L'attore di MobLand ha continuato a lodare il collega, aggiungendo: "Questo giovane ha una .

