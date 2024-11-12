Liberoquotidiano.it - EDAN Unveils Latest Innovations for Global Healthcare at MEDICA 2024

DUSSELDORF, Germany, Nov. 12,/PRNewswire/Instruments Inc. (300206.SZ), a leadingprovider ofl andsolutions, showcased itsproductatin Germany. The event, held from November 11 to 14, attracted over 83,000 attendees and 5,300 exhibitors, highlighting advancements intechnology."Approaching its 30th anniversary,'s presence this year underscores our commitment to practical, adaptablesolutions for real-world challenges," said Brian He, Senior regional sales director of. "Ourare shaped by constant back from clinical professionals, reflecting the importance of staying connected to the frontline through events like."Marking 10 years in the blood gas field,officially reaching audiences with i500 this year, as one of the world's smallest benchtop analyzers with true zero maintenance, delivering over 30 parameters per test.