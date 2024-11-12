EDAN Unveils Latest Innovations for Global Healthcare at MEDICA 2024
DUSSELDORF, Germany, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/
EDAN Instruments Inc. (300206.SZ), a leading Global provider of MEDICAl and Healthcare solutions, showcased its Latest product Innovations at MEDICA 2024 in Germany. The event, held from November 11 to 14, attracted over 83,000 attendees and 5,300 exhibitors, highlighting advancements in Healthcare technology."Approaching its 30th anniversary, EDAN's presence this year underscores our commitment to practical, adaptable Healthcare solutions for real-world challenges," said Brian He, Senior regional sales director of EDAN. "Our Latest Innovations are shaped by constant back from clinical professionals, reflecting the importance of staying connected to the frontline through events like MEDICA."Marking 10 years in the blood gas field, EDAN officially reaching audiences with i500 this year, as one of the world's smallest benchtop analyzers with true zero maintenance, delivering over 30 parameters per test.
