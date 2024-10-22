Spellslinger: Chad Stahelski di John Wick adatterà il romanzo fantasy per la TV (Di martedì 22 ottobre 2024) Spellslinger: Chad Stahelski di John Wick adatterà il romanzo fantasy per la TV La serie di libri fantasy Spellslinger di Sebastien de Castell sta per arrivare sul piccolo schermo, con un adattamento televisivo attualmente in fase di sviluppo e che sarà diretto nientemeno che dal creatore di John Wick, Chad Stahelski, attraverso la sua casa di produzione 87Eleven Entertainment, come riportato da Variety. La serie porterà in vita il mondo frenetico e magico di Kellen e le sue avventure di cappa e spada. Lo show sarà prodotto insieme a Basset Hound Distribution, con M. Raven Metzner (Star Trek: Discovery, Sleepy Hollow) come showrunner e sceneggiatore. La serie Spellslinger si sviluppa in sei libri e accompagna i lettori nel viaggio del sedicenne Kellen, un ragazzo che vive in un mondo in cui la magia è tutto. Leggi tutta la notizia su Cinefilos.it (Di martedì 22 ottobre 2024)diilper la TV La serie di libridi Sebastien de Castell sta per arrivare sul piccolo schermo, con un adattamento televisivo attualmente in fase di sviluppo e che sarà diretto nientemeno che dal creatore di, attraverso la sua casa di produzione 87Eleven Entertainment, come riportato da Variety. La serie porterà in vita il mondo frenetico e magico di Kellen e le sue avventure di cappa e spada. Lo show sarà prodotto insieme a Basset Hound Distribution, con M. Raven Metzner (Star Trek: Discovery, Sleepy Hollow) come showrunner e sceneggiatore. La seriesi sviluppa in sei libri e accompagna i lettori nel viaggio del sedicenne Kellen, un ragazzo che vive in un mondo in cui la magia è tutto.

