Infobetting.com - Southampton-Leicester (sabato 19 ottobre 2024 ore 16:00): formazioni, quote, pronostici
'Got to believe in what we are doing' - Taylor - "We have just got to remain as a team and believe in what we are doing. That is something that the gaffer here is drilling into us. "Once we get our first win that will breed a lot of confidence as ... (bbc.co.uk)
Vestergaard set for Saints return - Leicester boss Steve Cooper could have former Southampton centre-back Jannik Vestergaard available for Saturday's trip to St Mary's Stadium and confirmed Hamza Choudhury and Patson Daka are also ... (bbc.co.uk)
Pundit suggests manager faces the sack in 'must-win' Southampton v Leicester City predictions - Leicester City travel to Southampton as they return to Premier League action this weekend - pundits such as Paul Merson and Alan Shearer predict if they can capitalise on heavy Saints pressure ... (leicestermercury.co.uk)
