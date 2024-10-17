Romadailynews.it - Cina: azienda Fortune Global 500 aumentera’ investimenti a Chengdu
Cina: azienda Fortune Global 500 aumentera’ investimenti a Chengdu - Chengdu, 17 ott - (Xinhua) - Idemitsu Kosan, un'azienda Fortune Global 500, ha annunciato un aumento degli investimenti nella metropoli sud-occidentale ... (romadailynews.it)
Fortune Global 500 company to boost investment in SW China - Idemitsu Kosan a Fortune Global 500 company has announced an investment increase in the southwestern Chinese metropolis of Chengdu aiming to establ ... (bignewsnetwork.com)
