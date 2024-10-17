Cina: azienda Fortune Global 500 aumentera’ investimenti a Chengdu (Di giovedì 17 ottobre 2024) Chengdu, 17 ott – (Xinhua) – Idemitsu Kosan, un’azienda Fortune Global 500, ha annunciato un aumento degli investimenti nella metropoli sud-occidentale cinese di Chengdu, con l’obiettivo di stabilirvi la propria sede cinese, hanno dichiarato oggi le autorita’ locali. Idemitsu Kosan e la Xi’an Manareco New Materials Co., Ltd., hanno raggiunto un accordo di cooperazione e le due parti intendono aumentare gli investimenti ed espandere la produzione della base produttiva della prima azienda nella zona high-tech di Chengdu. Il nuovo sviluppo mira a trasformare la base produttiva di materiali elettronici in una sede cinese che integri ricerca e sviluppo, produzione, vendite e altre funzioni, e a contribuire allo sviluppo del settore locale dei nuovi display. Fondata nel 1911, Idemitsu Kosan e’ una delle maggiori imprese petrolchimiche del Giappone. Romadailynews.it - Cina: azienda Fortune Global 500 aumentera’ investimenti a Chengdu Leggi tutta la notizia su Romadailynews.it (Di giovedì 17 ottobre 2024), 17 ott – (Xinhua) – Idemitsu Kosan, un’500, ha annunciato un aumento deglinella metropoli sud-occidentale cinese di, con l’obiettivo di stabilirvi la propria sede cinese, hanno dichiarato oggi le autorita’ locali. Idemitsu Kosan e la Xi’an Manareco New Materials Co., Ltd., hanno raggiunto un accordo di cooperazione e le due parti intendono aumentare glied espandere la produzione della base produttiva della primanella zona high-tech di. Il nuovo sviluppo mira a trasformare la base produttiva di materiali elettronici in una sede cinese che integri ricerca e sviluppo, produzione, vendite e altre funzioni, e a contribuire allo sviluppo del settore locale dei nuovi display. Fondata nel 1911, Idemitsu Kosan e’ una delle maggiori imprese petrolchimiche del Giappone.

