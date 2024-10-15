Summit ASEAN: crisi in Myanmar e nel Mar Cinese Meridionale al centro della discussione (Di martedì 15 ottobre 2024) Si sono conclusi a Vientiane il 44esimo e 45esimo Summit dell’Associazione delle Nazioni del Sud-est asiatico (ASEAN). Al vertice nella capitale del Laos hanno partecipato anche Timor Est in qualità di Stato osservatore e diplomatici di vari Paesi, tra cui USA, Russia, Cina e India. La crisi in Birmania L’istanza principale era la crisi in Myanmar (Birmania). La presidenza dell’ASEAN, che a questo turno spettava al premier laotiano Sonexay Siphandone, ha invocato la fine delle ostilità interne al Paese. Il Myanmar aveva boicottato i precedenti incontri, ma era a sua volta stato escluso dalla riunione plenaria dell’ASEAN dell’anno scorso perché la giunta militare al potere ignorava il piano di pace. E continua a ignorare ancora oggi questo programma in cinque punti che l’Associazione le aveva mostrato già tre anni fa e che contiene dei passi per una tregua e un negoziato. Strumentipolitici.it - Summit ASEAN: crisi in Myanmar e nel Mar Cinese Meridionale al centro della discussione Leggi tutta la notizia su Strumentipolitici.it (Di martedì 15 ottobre 2024) Si sono conclusi a Vientiane il 44esimo e 45esimodell’Associazione delle Nazioni del Sud-est asiatico (). Al vertice nella capitale del Laos hanno partecipato anche Timor Est in qualità di Stato osservatore e diplomatici di vari Paesi, tra cui USA, Russia, Cina e India. Lain Birmania L’istanza principale era lain(Birmania). La presidenza dell’, che a questo turno spettava al premier laotiano Sonexay Siphandone, ha invocato la fine delle ostilità interne al Paese. Ilaveva boicottato i precedenti incontri, ma era a sua volta stato escluso dalla riunione plenaria dell’dell’anno scorso perché la giunta militare al potere ignorava il piano di pace. E continua a ignorare ancora oggi questo programma in cinque punti che l’Associazione le aveva mostrato già tre anni fa e che contiene dei passi per una tregua e un negoziato.

