Strumentipolitici.it - Summit ASEAN: crisi in Myanmar e nel Mar Cinese Meridionale al centro della discussione
ISABELLE MULLEN: Careful conversation is our best weapon against an increasingly belligerent China - ISABELLE MULLEN: Careful conversation is our best weapon against an increasingly belligerent China Australia’s best journalism for FREE, including our weeknight digital edition, puzzles, newsletters ... (thenightly.com.au)
Filipina wins 2nd place at international Qur’an reading contest - Raihana Ambangala of Pikit, North Cotabato, bags prize money of P402,600 from one of the world’s most prestigious Islamic contests ... (rappler.com)
DOT says confirming if PH hosting 2026 ASEAN tourism forum instead of Myanmar - MANILA - The Department of Tourism said it is still waiting for official confirmation that the Philippines will host the Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN) Tourism Forum in 2026. Tourism ... (msn.com)
Ultime notizie Calcio Estero: Germania, l’omaggio a Gundogan; Haaland molto vicino al Barcellona calcionews24.com
Festeggiati i 100 anni di Emilia Peruffo, moglie dell'ex sindaco padovaoggi.it
Amadeus: “Ascolti flop? Ci vuole pazienza, non sono un pifferaio magico” tpi.it
Espone uno striscione davanti alla bancarella: scatta la maxi multa e scoppia la polemica monzatoday.it