PlayStation The Concert, Sony annuncia una serie di concerti in tutto il mondo (Di martedì 15 ottobre 2024) Sony ha appena annunciato PlayStation The Concert – World Tour 2025-2026, una serie di Concerti in programma nei prossimi mesi nelle principali città del mondo, con al centro della scene le musiche di alcuni dei titoli più noti della piattaforma, tra i quali troviamo God of War, The Last of Us e Ghost of Tsushima. Come leggiamo su PlayStation Blog, i team di PlayStation hanno collaborato con RoadCo Entertainment e GEA Live per sviluppare "un rivoluzionario evento musicale dal vivo che per la prima volta in assoluto porterà sul palco le colonne sonore di gioco più iconiche del mondo PlayStation". Con una produzione all'avanguardia, questo spettacolo fonde musica emozionante, grafiche innovative e titoli di videogame leggendari in un'esperienza indimenticabile.

