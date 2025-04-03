Jota dà ai leader che derby si muovono i diritti mentre i rossi estendono il vantaggio in alto

Leggi su Justcalcio.com

2025-04-02 23:16:00 Ecco quanto riportato poco fa:Lo sciopero del secondo tempo di Diogosi è rivelato sufficiente per il Liverpoolla squadra di Arne Slot ha rivendicato la vittoria su Everton nel Merseyside per spostare 12 punti in cima alla Premier League.ha segnato su 57 minuti dopo che l’attaccante di Toffees Beto aveva visto il suo goal del primo tempo esclusa per il fuorigioco. E un altro sforzo ha colpito il post.Il risultato estende la corsa imbattuta di Liverpool in Premier League a 26 partite,Everton è stato forse un po ‘fortunato a finire la partita con 11 giocatori dopo l’attrezzatura scricchiolante di James Tarkowski su Alexis Mac Allister.Per i fan in visita, il record di Anfield di David Moyes ha fatto la lettura minacciosa prima del calcio d’inizio.