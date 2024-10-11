The Last of the Sea Women è uno splendido documentario sulle ultime protettrici del mare (Di venerdì 11 ottobre 2024) Dall'11 ottobre su Apple Tv+, la storia delle haenyeo, le pescatrici dell'isola di Jeju, donne fortissime, indipendenti e in sintonia con la natura che rischiano di scomparire a causa dei cambiamenti climatici Wired.it - The Last of the Sea Women è uno splendido documentario sulle ultime protettrici del mare Leggi tutta la notizia su Wired.it (Di venerdì 11 ottobre 2024) Dall'11 ottobre su Apple Tv+, la storia delle haenyeo, le pescatrici dell'isola di Jeju, donne fortissime, indipendenti e in sintonia con la natura che rischiano di scomparire a causa dei cambiamenti climatici

