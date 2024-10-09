Le Regine del Crimine | Myra Hindley, «la donna piu? malvagia d'Inghilterra» (Di mercoledì 9 ottobre 2024) Myra Hindley e Ian Brady sono state una delle coppie di serial killer più feroci che la storia ricordi. Prima del loro arresto nel 1965,a Hayde, nel Regno Unito, rapirono, stuprarono e uccisero cinque ragazzi tra i 10 e i 17 anni. Alcuni delitti si consumarono nello scenario spettrale della landa inglese di Saddleworth, tanto che i gli omicidi divennero noti come i delitti della brughiera. La loro coppia, come spesso avviene in questi casi, era composta da una donna sottomessa e da un uomo sadico e dominante, tuttavia, come altrettanto spesso accade nelle coppie miste di serial killer, la donna può diventare molto più sadica e feroce del compagno, provando un autentico piacere a uccidere e torturare le vittime. Panorama.it - Le Regine del Crimine | Myra Hindley, «la donna piu? malvagia d'Inghilterra» Leggi tutta la notizia su Panorama.it (Di mercoledì 9 ottobre 2024)e Ian Brady sono state una delle coppie di serial killer più feroci che la storia ricordi. Prima del loro arresto nel 1965,a Hayde, nel Regno Unito, rapirono, stuprarono e uccisero cinque ragazzi tra i 10 e i 17 anni. Alcuni delitti si consumarono nello scenario spettrale della landa inglese di Saddleworth, tanto che i gli omicidi divennero noti come i delitti della brughiera. La loro coppia, come spesso avviene in questi casi, era composta da unasottomessa e da un uomo sadico e dominante, tuttavia, come altrettanto spesso accade nelle coppie miste di serial killer, lapuò diventare molto più sadica e feroce del compagno, provando un autentico piacere a uccidere e torturare le vittime.

