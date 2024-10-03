Embracing Cultural Diversity: The 35th Shanghai Tourism Festival Celebrates Local and International Cultures (Di giovedì 3 ottobre 2024) Shanghai, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/
The 35th Shanghai Tourism Festival ("the Festival") officially kicked off on September 14 with live performances and a grand parade on the Nanjing Road Pedestrian Mall, where Olympic athletes and artists from both home and abroad celebrated Local and International Cultures. Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www2.multivu.com/ShanghaiTourism/9295051-en-the-35th-Shanghai-Tourism-Festival-Celebrates-Local-and-International-Cultures The Festival, running through October 6, is designed to create unforgettable experiences and a unique journey for both Local residents and International travelers. The opening ceremony featured a vibrant display of Cultural Diversity with 25 performance teams from Asia, Europe, America, and Oceania, each participating on one of 25 dazzling floats.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
The 35th Shanghai Tourism Festival ("the Festival") officially kicked off on September 14 with live performances and a grand parade on the Nanjing Road Pedestrian Mall, where Olympic athletes and artists from both home and abroad celebrated Local and International Cultures. Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www2.multivu.com/ShanghaiTourism/9295051-en-the-35th-Shanghai-Tourism-Festival-Celebrates-Local-and-International-Cultures The Festival, running through October 6, is designed to create unforgettable experiences and a unique journey for both Local residents and International travelers. The opening ceremony featured a vibrant display of Cultural Diversity with 25 performance teams from Asia, Europe, America, and Oceania, each participating on one of 25 dazzling floats.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
- Da adnkronos: Embracing Cultural Diversity: The 35th Shanghai Tourism Festival Celebrates Local and International Cultures - The 35th Shanghai Tourism Festival ('the Festival') officially kicked off on September 14 with live performances and a grand parade on the Nanjing Road Pedestrian Mall, where Olympic athletes and arti ...
- Da prnewswire.co.uk: A Cultural Gateway to China's Rich Heritage: "The Great Art of Dunhuang" Exhibition Opens in Shanghai - PRNewswire/ -- "The Great Art of Dunhuang," a special exhibition ("the Exhibition") of Dunhuang's cultural artifacts, opened on September 20th at the ...
- Da lelezard: Warmer Days Await You and Your Family in Panama City Beach this Fall and Winter - Home to some of the world's most beautiful coastline, Panama City Beach's appeal extends far beyond its 27-mile stretch of Gulf Coast beaches ? especially in the fall and winter months. Panama City ...
Video Embracing CulturalVideo Embracing Cultural