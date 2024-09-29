Bermuda mimetici e sneakers tricolore: ironia social sull’abbigliamento di Lollobrigida al G7. “Outfit da grigliata” (Di domenica 29 settembre 2024) Bermuda color tuta mimetica e sneakers tricolori. Scatena gli sfottò dei social l’improbabile oufit sfoggiato dal ministro Francesco Lollobrigida a Siracusa, durante un evento in occasione del G7 dell’Agricoltura. “Outfit da grigliata“, “Lo fanno a Diano Marina il G7?”, “Il senso delle istituzioni”, sono alcuni dei commenti su X. Why is our Minister of Agriculture Francesco Lollobrigida attending the G7 Ministers’ Meeting on Agriculture in camo shorts? pic.twitter.com/wgrXZ6b5nl — Crazy Ass Moments in Italian Politics ???????? (@CrazyItalianPol) September 29, 2024 Un altro utente ironizza sulla recente separazione dell’esponente di FdI da Arianna Meloni, sorella della premier Giorgia: “Lo ha letteralmente lasciato in mutande”.Leggi tutta la notizia su ilfattoquotidiano
