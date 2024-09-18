Manchester-City Inter 0-0 | finisce qui all’Etihad LIVE

Leggi tutta la notizia su inter-news

(Di mercoledì 18 settembre 2024)è il match valido per la prima giornata della Champions League 2024-2025: segui l’eventocon la cronaca testuale a cura di-News.it. L’di Simone Inzaghi sfida ilallenato da Pep Guardiola. Il fischio d’inizio è previsto alle 21.00, si giocaStadium. RILEGGI0-0 L’pareggia all’esordio contro ilper 0-0. Qualche rimpianto nel primo tempo, ma anche più di uno spavento nella ripresa. Buon punto nella partita più difficile delle otte.QUI LA PARTITA 90’+4? ANCORA GUNDOGAN! Alto il colpo di testa del tedesco sotto porta. Che brivido!! 90? SEGNALATI QUATTRO MINUTI DI RECUPERO! 88? ADDOSSO! Altro cross in mezzo, stavolta di Gvardiol per Gundogan. Sommer lo aspetta lì: è andata bene. 86? Calcio da fuori di Foden, che calcia nonostante avesse ancora spazio per proseguire.