WWE | GUNTHER vs Sami Zayn dovrebbe farsi a Bad Blood

(Di lunedì 16 settembre 2024) La faida trasi è rinnovata in queste ultime settimane dopo che il canadese aveva posto fine al regno da IC Champion da record dell’austriaco in quel di WM 40.ora punta al World Heavyweight Title, ma il Ring General sembra non volerne sapere non ritenendolo degno di una opportunità al suo titolo. Match a Bad? Secondo quanto evidenziato da Dave Meltzer nel Wrestling Observer Daily Update, il match tratenersi a Bad. Al momento non ci sono conferme ufficiali, ma il match per il World Heavyweight Titleaggiungersi alla card che già prevede 5 match come ultimamente la WWE ci sta abituando. L’appuntamento con il PLE è per il prossimo 5 ottobre, staremo a vedere come evolverà la faida tranel corso dei prossimi episodi di Raw.