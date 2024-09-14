Come indossare il blazer a settembre: la risposta è nei royal look (Di sabato 14 settembre 2024) Tempo di blazer: perfetto alleato dei look classici dell’autunno 2024. Declinato in versione oversize o aderente, è un indispensabile del guardaroba anche secondo i royal di tutta Europa. Charlène di Monaco è stata avvistata con un total white composto da: giacca sartoriale, pantaloni dritti, pump metallizzate e borsa piccola da portare a mano. Mary di Danimarca ha scelto una classica camicia bianca, un blazer aderente, dei pantaloni a gamba larga e un paio di ballerine. Anche Meghan Markle ha optato per un look total white caratterizzato da pantaloni a zampa, giacca monopetto e canotta. Completano la mise delle pump in camoscio. GUARDA LE FOTO Come vestirsi in ufficio a settembre? 5 royal look da replicare Amica ©RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA Come indossare il blazer a settembre: la risposta è nei royal look Amica. Leggi tutta la notizia su amicaNotizie su altre fonti
