Come indossare il blazer a settembre | la risposta è nei royal look

Leggi tutta la notizia su amica

(Di sabato 14 settembre 2024) Tempo di: perfetto alleato deiclassici dell’autunno 2024. Declinato in versione oversize o aderente, è un indispensabile del guardaroba anche secondo idi tutta Europa. Charlène di Monaco è stata avvistata con un total white composto da: giacca sartoriale, pantaloni dritti, pump metallizzate e borsa piccola da portare a mano. Mary di Danimarca ha scelto una classica camicia bianca, unaderente, dei pantaloni a gamba larga e un paio di ballerine. Anche Meghan Markle ha optato per untotal white caratterizzato da pantaloni a zampa, giacca monopetto e canotta. Completano la mise delle pump in camoscio. GUARDA LE FOTOvestirsi in ufficio a? 5da replicare Amica ©RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATAil: laè neiAmica.