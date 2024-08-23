Fonte : liberoquotidiano di 23 ago 2024

NetBet Italy unveils new partnership with Endorphina

NetBet Italy unveils new partnership with Endorphina (Di venerdì 23 agosto 2024) NetBet Italy to offer Endorphina games ROME, Aug. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)

NetBet Italy, a leading online gambling operator, is thrilled to announce a collaboration with Endorphina, a leading online casino games developer. This collaboration promises to elevate the gaming experience for Italian players by introducing a range of captivating titles, including the popular Chance Machine 20, Fresh Fruits, and Cyber Wolf. NetBet Italy has long been recognized as a premier destination for online gaming enthusiasts, offering a diverse range of casino games, sports betting, and more. with this new alliance, the platform is poised to expand its already impressive repertoire by integrating Endorphina's cutting-edge gaming solutions.
