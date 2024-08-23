NetBet Italy unveils new partnership with Endorphina (Di venerdì 23 agosto 2024) NetBet Italy to offer Endorphina games ROME, Aug. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)Notizie su altre fonti
NetBet Italy, a leading online gambling operator, is thrilled to announce a collaboration with Endorphina, a leading online casino games developer. This collaboration promises to elevate the gaming experience for Italian players by introducing a range of captivating titles, including the popular Chance Machine 20, Fresh Fruits, and Cyber Wolf. NetBet Italy has long been recognized as a premier destination for online gaming enthusiasts, offering a diverse range of casino games, sports betting, and more. with this new alliance, the platform is poised to expand its already impressive repertoire by integrating Endorphina's cutting-edge gaming solutions.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
