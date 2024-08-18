L’Ipswich ingaggia Sammie Szmodics dal Blackburn Rovers (Di domenica 18 agosto 2024) 2024-08-16 14:36:24 Ecco quanto riportato poco fa: L’Ipswich Town ha confermato l’ingaggio dell’attaccante del Blackburn Sammie Szmodics. Il 28enne ha firmato un contratto di quattro anni per una cifra che non è stata resa nota. La scorsa stagione Szmodics si è classificato capocannoniere del Championship, segnando 27 gol e fornendo quattro assist. Da allora, il nazionale irlandese è stato accostato a diversi club della Premier League, ma alla fine si è stabilito a Portman Road. Secondo la BBC, il compenso per Szmodics potrebbe arrivare a circa 11 milioni di sterline, a seconda dei bonus e dei benefit. Parlando per la prima volta sul sito web del club come Tractor Boy, ha detto: “Sono felice di essere qui come giocatore delL’Ipswich Town. Sam Szmodics: Firmato. foto.twitter.Leggi tutta la notizia su justcalcioNotizie su altre fonti
- Why Ed Sheeran left Ipswich Town's long-awaited Premier League match vs. Liverpool early - Use precise geolocation data and actively scan device characteristics for identification. This is done to store and access information on a device and to provide personalised ads and content, ad and ... msn
- John Eustace sends Blackburn Rovers transfer message - John Eustace insisted blackburn Rovers must reinvest some of the money from Sam Szmodics' sale to boost their squad. Rovers' star man left to join Ipswich Town on Friday in a deal worth an initial ... lancashiretelegraph.co.uk
- Transfer news LIVE: Man Utd to hijack Liverpool deal with Sancho, Gomez exit, Arsenal latest - The Premier League season is upon us, but clubs still have the rest of August to finalise their squads for the campaign, with Manchester United, Arsenal and Liverpool all set to be active ... mirror.co.uk
Video L’Ipswich ingaggiaVideo L’Ipswich ingaggia