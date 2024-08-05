La scuola con zero debiti il record del Maxwell di Cimiano | Promossi o bocciati | nessuno è in sospeso

Leggi tutta la notizia su ilgiorno

(Di lunedì 5 agosto 2024) MILANO – “Quest’anno non abbiamo alcun giudizio”. Unper l’istituto tecnicodove già lo scorso anno (e quello precedente) erano soltanto due gli studenti (su 1.400) che avevano un debito da colmare in qualche materia. Che non significa manica larga e neppure bocciature a catena. “Significa essere chiari con gli studenti e con le loro famiglie”, sottolinea il preside Franco Tornaghi. Da tre anni infatti sono stati votati e approvati (entrando nel piano dell’offerta formativa 2022/25) dei criteri molto precisi, al quale deve attenersi il consiglio di classe, che resta l’ultimo giudice. In pratica, si vienequando si hanno più di due insufficienze o nel caso di due materie insufficienti se una delle due era insufficiente anche l’anno precedente e non è stata recuperata.