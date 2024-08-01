Imane Khelif is Not a Transgender Athlete (Di giovedì 1 agosto 2024) Francesca Capoccia On August 1, 2024, Italian boxer Angela Carini faced Algerian Athlete Imane Khelif in the round of 16 welterweight bout at the Paris Olympics. Carini abandoned the fight after 46 seconds. Last Monday, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) allowed Khelif, who was excluded from the 2023 World Championships in New Delhi due to high testosterone levels, to compete at Paris 2024. This decision has sparked significant discussion and controversy within the sports world and the general public, as Khelif has been baselessly labeled a “Transgender Athlete”. The participation of Transgender Athletes in women’s competitions has long been a contentious issue, also among the scientific community, due to the potential physical advantages these Athletes might have over their competitors.Leggi tutta la notizia su facta.newsNotizie su altre fonti
Video di Tendenza
- Imane Khelif is Not a Transgender Athlete - . Khelif’s tests ahead of the Olympics showed no abnormal testosterone levels. ” He referred to Khelif as “the trans boxer barred from last year’s World Cup for failing ‘gender eligibility tests'”. Kremlev stated to the Russian news agency Tass that Khelif’s DNA tests showed she had XY chromosomes, leading to her exclusion from the competition. The XY chromosome pair is typically male. facta.news
- Angela Carini abbandona contro Imane Khelif - Poi, dopo che i giudici hanno validato la sua scelta con il verdetto ufficiale, l’azzurra si […]. Pochi secondi, poi la decisione di abbandonare. Angela Carini ha scelto di non affrontare il match contro la pugile iper-androgina algerina Imane Khelif. Angela Carini ha scelto di non affrontare il match contro la pugile iper-androgina algerina Imane Khelif. 2anews
- La pugile Imane Khelif non è una persona trans: cosa dicono i dati sul testosterone e cosa vuol dire intersex - Continua a leggere . Ecco cosa significa e perché i suoi livelli di testosterone sono più alti di quelli ritenuti normali in una donna. In realtà Khelif non è una donna trans, come alcuni hanno detto, ma dalle informazioni disponibili sembrerebbe essere una persona "intersex". Dopo la scelta dell'azzurra Angela Carini di ritirarsi dall'incontro di boxe con la pugile algerina Imane Khelif alle Olimpiadi di Parigi 2024, è esplosa la polemica sull'atleta algerina, accusata di avere caratteristiche fisiche non idonee a gareggiare nelle competizioni femminili. fanpage
Video Imane KhelifVideo Imane Khelif