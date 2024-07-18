Tornei estivi 2 Summer Hoops torna la partita delle stelle

Leggi tutta la notizia su sport.quotidiano

(Di giovedì 18 luglio 2024) C’è tanto basket nell’edizione 2024 del, il torneo di 4 contro 4 che animerà il lido di San Giuliano a cavallo di luglio e agosto. Si comincia giovedì 25 con l’imperdibile appuntamento con l’All Star Game. Ci saranno il riminese Tommaso De Gregori, ora a Ravenna in B e allaassieme al fratello classe 2006, e anche Giacomo e Manu Benzi. Stretto riserbo sul resto dei partecipanti, di sicuro si sa che i coachdue squadre saranno due volti noti ai cestisti riminesi come quello di Francesco Bedetti, di ritorno in canotta Rbr e nuovamente capitano, e Mattia Peroni. La chicca è che le due squadre saranno composte col sistema a draft, proprio come nell’edizione Nba.