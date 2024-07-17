Pickford e Maguire ringraziano il ct inglese in partenza

Leggi tutta la notizia su justcalcio

(Di mercoledì 17 luglio 2024) 2024-07-16 15:53:49 Fa notizia quanto pubblicato poco fa sul sito 101greatgoals: Jordane Harry, due pilastri di Gareth Southgate in Inghilterra, hanno reso omaggio al tecnico indei Three Lions. Southgate si è dimesso questa mattina in seguito alla sconfitta dell’Inghilterra per 2-1 contro la Spagna nella finale di Euro 2024 a Berlino. Se ne va dopo otto anni alla guida della nazionale, durante i quali ha condotto il suo Paese a due finali del campionato europeo e alle semifinali della Coppa del Mondo 2018. Il portiere dell’Evertonha scritto su Instagram: “Vorrei anche dire un ringraziamento speciale al capo per aver sempre creduto in me durante il suo periodo con noi e vorrei augurargli tutto il meglio per i suoi prossimi passi. Grazie Gareth.