Pickford e Maguire ringraziano il ct inglese in partenza (Di mercoledì 17 luglio 2024) 2024-07-16 15:53:49 Fa notizia quanto pubblicato poco fa sul sito 101greatgoals: Jordan Pickford e Harry Maguire, due pilastri di Gareth Southgate in Inghilterra, hanno reso omaggio al tecnico in partenza dei Three Lions. Southgate si è dimesso questa mattina in seguito alla sconfitta dell’Inghilterra per 2-1 contro la Spagna nella finale di Euro 2024 a Berlino. Se ne va dopo otto anni alla guida della nazionale, durante i quali ha condotto il suo Paese a due finali del campionato europeo e alle semifinali della Coppa del Mondo 2018. Il portiere dell’Everton Pickford ha scritto su Instagram: “Vorrei anche dire un ringraziamento speciale al capo per aver sempre creduto in me durante il suo periodo con noi e vorrei augurargli tutto il meglio per i suoi prossimi passi. Grazie Gareth.Leggi tutta la notizia su justcalcioNotizie su altre fonti
- Gareth Southgate resigns recap: Man Utd stance, next England boss, Kane issues statement - Gareth Southgate has called time on his stint as England manager after eight years with the Euros final defeat on Sunday proving to be his final game in charge ... mirror.co.uk
- Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane pay tribute to 'one of England's greatest ever managers' - Jude Bellingham has described departing England boss Gareth Southgate as "easily one of the best coaches in the history of the national team" after he stepped down from the role. msn
- Jude Bellingham hails 'unbelievable human being' Gareth Southgate as he leads tributes from England players after the manager announced he would stepping down from his role - Midfielder Jude Bellingham hailed Gareth Southgate as an 'unbelievable human being' after the England manager announced he was resigning after eight years in the role. msn
Video Pickford MaguireVideo Pickford Maguire