Paradise is Burning | il trailer del film al cinema dal 29 agosto

Leggi tutta la notizia su cinefilos

(Di lunedì 15 luglio 2024)is: ildelaldal 29Distribuito da Fandango, arriva in Italiais, il nuovodi Mika Gustafson, ilpremiato con la Miglior Regia a Orizzonti di Venezia 80. Scritto da Gustafson con Alexander Ohrstrand, ilvede protagonisti Bianca Delbravo, Dilvin Asaad, Safira Mossberg, Ida Engvoll, Mitja Siren e Marta Oldenbug. Dal 29in sala. 1 di 4is, la trama In un quartiere operaio in Svezia, le sorelle Laura (sedici anni), Mira (dodici anni) e Steffi (sette anni) se la cavano da sole, abbandonate a se stesse da una madre assente.