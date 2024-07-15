Paradise is Burning: il trailer del film al cinema dal 29 agosto (Di lunedì 15 luglio 2024) Paradise is Burning: il trailer del film al cinema dal 29 agosto Distribuito da Fandango, arriva in Italia Paradise is Burning, il nuovo film di Mika Gustafson, il film premiato con la Miglior Regia a Orizzonti di Venezia 80. Scritto da Gustafson con Alexander Ohrstrand, il film vede protagonisti Bianca Delbravo, Dilvin Asaad, Safira Mossberg, Ida Engvoll, Mitja Siren e Marta Oldenbug. Dal 29 agosto in sala. 1 di 4 Paradise is Burning, la trama In un quartiere operaio in Svezia, le sorelle Laura (sedici anni), Mira (dodici anni) e Steffi (sette anni) se la cavano da sole, abbandonate a se stesse da una madre assente.Leggi tutta la notizia su cinefilosNotizie su altre fonti
