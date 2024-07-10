“Courtois: The return of the Number 1”: dal Real Madrid a Prime Video (Di mercoledì 10 luglio 2024) Sotto il segno di Courtois. Prime Video ha svelato il trailer ufficiale della nuova docuserie Courtois, The return of the Number 1. Ripercorrerà la carriera del grande portiere del Real Madrid, Thibaut Courtois, nonché racconterà l’epica ripresa lunga un anno che ha dovuto affrontare. La docuserie sarà disponibile dal 20 settembre in esclusiva su Prime Video in oltre 200 Paesi e territori nel mondo. E’ l’ultima novità per i clienti Amazon Prime, che in Italia beneficiano di spedizioni veloci, offerte esclusive e intrattenimento, incluso Prime Video. Il tutto con un solo abbonamento al costo di €49,90/anno o €4,99/mese. Dopo aver vinto LaLiga e la UEFA Champions League nel 2022, dopo aver conquistato il Premio Yashin come miglior portiere al Gala del Pallone d’Oro e aver celebrato a Cannes il matrimonio con la modella Mishel Gerzig, Thibaut Courtois stava vivendo il miglior momento della sua carriera professionale.Leggi tutta la notizia su danielebartocciblogNotizie su altre fonti
