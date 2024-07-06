WWE Money in the Bank 2024 – Preview (Di sabato 6 luglio 2024) Buongiorno a tutti amici appassionati di Wrestling e benvenuti alla prima delle due Preview che potrete leggere quest’oggi sulle nostre pagine. Questa sera, infatti, la Preview di Heatwave, attesissimo evento di NXT che andrà in scena dalla ScotiaBank Arena di Toronto, Ontario, Canada, mentre proprio adesso state leggendo i pronostici di Zona Wrestling che riguardano uno degli eventi più attesi dell’anno: Money in the Bank. Le tanto desiderate valigette verranno assegnate 24 ore prime nella stessa sede. Non perdiamo tempo quindi e partiamo subito. Da parte di Giovanni “GiovY2JPitz” Pitzalis, buona lettura a tutti. I i Money IN THE Bank LADDER MATCH Iyo Sky vs Chalsea Green vs Lyra Valkyria vs Tiffany Stratton vs Naomi vs Zoey Stark to Become the New Mrs Money in the Bank Se devo essere sincero, spegnerei la tv contento per qualunque di queste ragazze.Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestlingNotizie su altre fonti
