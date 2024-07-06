WWE Money in the Bank 2024 – Preview

Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestling

(Di sabato 6 luglio 2024) Buongiorno a tutti amici appassionati di Wrestling e benvenuti alla prima delle dueche potrete leggere quest’oggi sulle nostre pagine. Questa sera, infatti, ladi Heatwave, attesissimo evento di NXT che andrà in scena dalla ScotiaArena di Toronto, Ontario, Canada, mentre proprio adesso state leggendo i pronostici di Zona Wrestling che riguardano uno degli eventi più attesi dell’anno:in the. Le tanto desiderate valigette verranno assegnate 24 ore prime nella stessa sede. Non perdiamo tempo quindi e partiamo subito. Da parte di Giovanni “GiovY2JPitz” Pitzalis, buona lettura a tutti. I iIN THELADDER MATCH Iyo Sky vs Chalsea Green vs Lyra Valkyria vs Tiffany Stratton vs Naomi vs Zoey Stark to Become the New Mrsin theSe devo essere sincero, spegnerei la tv contento per qualunque di queste ragazze.