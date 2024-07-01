Nba, George lascia i Clippers e va a Philadelphia. Paul agli Spurs (Di lunedì 1 luglio 2024) Milano, 1 luglio 2024 - Si scalda il mercato Nba. Il colpo lo mette a segno Philadelphia, che firma un pezzo pregiato come Paul George, in uscita dai Los Angeles Clippers. L'ex Indiana si accorda con i Sixers sulla base di un quadriennale da 212 milioni di dollari. La squadra allenata da Nick Nurse si rinforza così con un giocatore esperto e di assoluto talento, che andrà a formare un terzetto di stelle con Joel Embiid e Tyrese Maxey. In questo modo, Phila - reduce dall'eliminazione al primo turno degli scorsi playoff per mano di New York - si candida a diventare una seria pretendente in primis per la qualificazione alle finali della Eastern Conference e pure per il titolo Nba. La spiegazione dei Clippers Dopo la separazione con George, i Clippers - che nel frattempo hanno rinnovato James Harden per due anni e 70 milioni di dollari - hanno spiegato così la situazione.Leggi tutta la notizia su sport.quotidianoNotizie su altre fonti
- NBA Rumors: Paul George, 76ers Agree to 4-Year, $212M Contract After Clippers Exit - Paul george's tenure with the Los Angeles clippers has come to an end after the eight-time All-Star reportedly agreed to a deal with the Philadelphia 76ers ... bleacherreport
- Paul George is the Sixers’ only hope for a title. The risk is big. But the upside exists. - Daryl Morey is on the verge of pulling a rabbit from the hat. The Sixers have little choice but to live with the risk. inquirer
- Morey's star-hunting plan ends exactly as he envisioned with Paul George splash - Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey got just what he desired, securing a wee-hours star deal ( is there any other kind) Monday morning. george has agreed to sign a four-year, $212 ... sports.yahoo
Video Nba GeorgeVideo Nba George