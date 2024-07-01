Nba George lascia i Clippers e va a Philadelphia Paul agli Spurs

Leggi tutta la notizia su sport.quotidiano

(Di lunedì 1 luglio 2024) Milano, 1 luglio 2024 - Si scalda il mercato Nba. Il colpo lo mette a segno, che firma un pezzo pregiato come, in uscita dai Los Angeles. L'ex Indiana si accorda con i Sixers sulla base di un quadriennale da 212 milioni di dollari. La squadra allenata da Nick Nurse si rinforza così con un giocatore esperto e di assoluto talento, che andrà a formare un terzetto di stelle con Joel Embiid e Tyrese Maxey. In questo modo, Phila - reduce dall'eliminazione al primo turno degli scorsi playoff per mano di New York - si candida a diventare una seria pretendente in primis per la qualificazione alle finali della Eastern Conference e pure per il titolo Nba. La spiegazione deiDopo la separazione con, i- che nel frattempo hanno rinnovato James Harden per due anni e 70 milioni di dollari - hanno spiegato così la situazione.