La svolta fashion dell' attrice di Baywatch iniziata solo un anno fa continua con una carrellata elegantissima di capi che donano luce grinta e freschezza a gogo

Leggi tutta la notizia su iodonna

(Di lunedì 1 luglio 2024) Da sex bomb in stile anni ’90 a icona definitiva del minimalismo glam. Da indimenticabile protagonista di, a trendsetter e musa adorata daidesigner più cool in circolazione. Oggi Pamela Anderson compie 57 anni ed è più affascinante – e stilosa – che mai. Pamela Anderson e Naomi Campbell, distanti ma vicine: stili a confronti alla sfilata di Boss X Da circa un, infatti, la moa edi origine canadese nata il primo luglio del 1967, ha cambiato pelle in tutti in sensi.