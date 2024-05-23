Fonte : movieplayer di 23 mag 2024

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice | i character poster mostrano il look dei protagonisti

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice: i character poster mostrano il look dei protagonisti (Di giovedì 23 maggio 2024) Il 5 settembre arriverà nei cinema italiani Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, sequel diretto da Tim Burton, e i character poster mostrano i look dei nuovi personaggi. Bisognerà attendere il 5 settembre per vedere nelle sale Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, l'atteso sequel diretto da Tim Burton con protagonista nuovamente Michael Keaton, ma i fan possono ora vedere nei dettagli il look dei personaggi nei character poster. Le immagini regalano così dei ritratti delle star, che ritorneranno per la gioia dei fan, e dei nuovi arrivi, che comprendono anche Monica Bellucci e Justin Theroux. Il secondo capitolo della storia Michael Keaton sarà il protagonista di Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, l'atteso sequel che segna anche il ritorno nel mondo di Tim Burton di Winona Ryder che interpreterà Lydia Deetz, e Catherine O'Hara che ….
