The Smashing Machine: Dwayne Johnson è l’icona delle MMA Mark Kerr nel film di Benny Safdie (FOTO) (Di martedì 21 maggio 2024) Una prima FOTO di The Smashing Machine, nuovo progetto di Benny Safdie, è stata rilasciata: un Dwayne Johnson quasi irriconoscibile si trasforma nell’icona delle MMA Mark Kerr nel film in cui reciterà con Emily Blunt e prodotto da A24. Johnson interpreta il leggendario lottatore di MMA Mark Kerr, che ha lottato contro la dipendenza e il suo matrimonio pur essendo diventato un’icona di questo sport. Blunt interpreta invece Dawn Staples, la moglie di Kerr. Il film è attualmente in fase di produzione.   Visualizza questo post su Instagram   Un post condiviso da Dwayne Johnson (@therock) The Rock appare tipicamente truccato come Kerr nella prima immagine di “The Smashing Machine”, ma sembra anche che stia indossando alcune protesi facciali per aiutarlo a trasformarsi nella leggenda delle MMA. Kerr è stato due volte campione del torneo dei pesi massimi UFC e vincitore del World Vale Tudo Championship.
