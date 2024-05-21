The Smashing Machine: Dwayne Johnson è l’icona delle MMA Mark Kerr nel film di Benny Safdie (FOTO) (Di martedì 21 maggio 2024)
Una prima FOTO di The SmashingMachine, nuovo progetto di BennySafdie, è stata rilasciata: un DwayneJohnson quasi irriconoscibile si trasforma nell’iconadelle MMA MarkKerr nel film in cui reciterà con Emily Blunt e prodotto da A24. Johnson interpreta il leggendario lottatore di MMA MarkKerr, che ha lottato contro la dipendenza e il suo matrimonio pur essendo diventato un’icona di questo sport. Blunt interpreta invece Dawn Staples, la moglie di Kerr. Il film è attualmente in fase di produzione.
The Rock appare tipicamente truccato come Kerr nella prima immagine di “The SmashingMachine”, ma sembra anche che stia indossando alcune protesi facciali per aiutarlo a trasformarsi nella leggenda delle MMA. Kerr è stato due volte campione del torneo dei pesi massimi UFC e vincitore del World Vale Tudo Championship.Leggi tutta la notizia su cinemaserietv
