The Smashing Machine | Dwayne Johnson è l’icona delle MMA Mark Kerr nel film di Benny Safdie FOTO

(Di martedì 21 maggio 2024) Una primadi The, nuovo progetto di, è stata rilasciata: unquasi irriconoscibile si trasforma nelMMAnelin cui reciterà con Emily Blunt e prodotto da A24.interpreta il leggendario lottatore di MMA, che ha lottato contro la dipendenza e il suo matrimonio pur essendo diventato un’icona di questo sport. Blunt interpreta invece Dawn Staples, la moglie di. Ilè attualmente in fase di produzione. Visualizza questo post su Instagram Un post condiviso da(@therock) The Rock appare tipicamente truccato comenella prima immagine di “The”, ma sembra anche che stia indossando alcune protesi facciali per aiutarlo a trasformarsi nella leggendaMMA.è stato due volte campione del torneo dei pesi massimi UFC e vincitore del World Vale Tudo Championship.

