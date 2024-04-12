One Piece compie 25 anni | le celebrazioni per il compleanno di Monkey D Luffy promettono di essere epiche

One Piece

One Piece compie 25 anni: le celebrazioni per il compleanno di Monkey D. Luffy promettono di essere epiche (Di venerdì 12 aprile 2024) Il famoso pirata dal cappello di paglia di One Piece si sta preparando a festeggiare il suo compleanno in 5 paesi europei. Toei Animation ha annunciato che Monkey D. Luffy si prepara a fare il suo ingresso in Europa per festeggiare il suo compleanno in grande stile e con tutti i suoi numerosi fan. L'anime One Piece compie 25 anni e quale modo migliore per festeggiare l'evento previsto per domenica 5 maggio? One Piece è diventato un fenomeno globale nel corso degli anni e vanta una serie di prestigiosi primati e numeri da capogiro che testimoniano come negli anni sia diventato un vero e proprio universo retto dalla incrollabile passione di tantissimi fan in tutto il mondo. One Piece è la ...
