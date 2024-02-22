Badminton, l'Italian Junior 2024 vedrà ai nastri di partenza 13 azzurrini
Da domani, venerdì 23, a domenica 25 febbraio si disputerà al PalaBadminton di Milano l’ItalianJunior2024 di Badminton, 14ma edizione del torneo di categoria che vedrà la partecipazione di atleti provenienti da 27 Paesi, con l’Italia che sarà presente nei 5 tabelloni previsti con un totale di 13 azzurrini.
Nel singolare maschile saranno presenti il neerlandese Adith Karthikeyan Prita e l’emiratino Bhbarath Latheesh, mentre per l’Italia saranno in gara Simone Piccinin, testa di serie numero 7, Zyver De Leon e Marco Danti.
Nel singolare femminile saranno da seguire l’indiana Raksha Kandasamy e la croata Jelena Buchberger, mentre l’Italia sarà rappresentata da Anna Hell, Sofia Galimberti, Sofia Protto, Carolin Rauner ed Ilaria Fornaciari.
