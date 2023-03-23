IMPACT: I Motor City Machine Guns firmano ufficialmente con la compagnia, contratto pluriennale per loro (Di giovedì 23 marzo 2023) I Motor City Machine Guns hanno firmato il loro primo contratto full-time con IMPACT Wrestling. Nonostante diverse apparizioni nelle ultimi cinque anni, compresa la vittoria dei titoli di coppia, Shelley e Sabin hanno firmato solamente ora con l’ex TNA. Ecco le parole di entrambi a Sport Illustrated. “Questo è il primo vero contratto con IMPACT che firmiamo dopo quasi cinque anni- esordisce Shelley – ho prima deciso di prendere la laurea in medicina, perché lo volevo molto. Ora che l’ho acquisita, voglio tornare ad IMPACT. E’ un ambiente così familiare. Ci sono persone che mi hanno visto crescere da quando ero un teenager ad ora. Alcuni dei migliori al mondo sono qui. Mike Bailey, Gresham, Kushida, Sabin ...Leggi su zonawrestling
Big Update On Motor City Machine Guns' Status With Impact Wrestling

These guys are phenomenal." "Impact is like family to us," Sabin added. "Scott D'Amore was my trainer. It's home." Shelley and Sabin started teaming up as Motor City Machine Guns in late 2006, quickly ...
