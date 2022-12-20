Viva Wallet announces closing of J.P. Morgan deal (Di martedì 20 dicembre 2022) J.P. Morgan to own 48,5% stake in Viva Wallet ATHENS, Greece, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Today, Viva Wallet and J.P. Morgan announce closing on a 48,5% ownership stake in Viva Wallet Holdings Software Development S.A. (Viva Wallet). Haris Karonis and Makis Antypas, founders of Viva Wallet, secure their majority shareholding after the closing of the Transaction, as they hold 51,5% of shares in Viva Wallet. As part of the Transaction, J.P. Morgan is also converting Viva Wallet's Convertible Loan Note and as a result Viva Wallet Group ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Viva Wallet and Klarna enter Europe - wide partnership"Pay with Klarna" now added to the over 30 payment options offered by Viva Wallet to their European merchant network; a new world of possibilities and smooth payments for all ATHENS, Greece, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - - European cloud - based neobank Viva Wallet is ...
Viva Wallet ora accetta anche pagamenti tramite Samsung Pay
