FIFA 23 Path to Glory – Strada verso la gloria Mondiale! (Di giovedì 15 dicembre 2022) EA Sports ha annunciato il primo evento di FIFA Ultimate Team dedicato ai mondiali! Si tratta dei Path to GloryStrada verso la gloria Mondiale , card dinamiche che aumenteranno di overall, ed in alcuni casi anche di stelle skill e piede debole, man mano che la loro nazionale avanzerà nella FIFA World Cup L'articolo proviene da FUT Universe.
