RISULTATI | NJPW “World Tag League Super Junior Tag League 2022” 10 12 2022 Day 15

RISULTATI NJPW
RISULTATI: NJPW “World Tag League/Super Junior Tag League 2022” 10.12.2022 (Day 15) (Di sabato 10 dicembre 2022) I RISULTATI della quindicesima giornata dei Tornei Tag Team della NJPW andata in scena Sabato a Uwajima, Ehime: NJPW World Tag League/Super Junior Tag League 2022 – Day 15Sabato 10 Dicembre – Uwajima, Ehime (Japan) Tag Team MatchKosei Fujita & Ryohei Oiwa battono Oskar Leube & Yuto Nakashima (7:53) Six Man Tag Team MatchSuzuki-gun (El Desperado, Lance Archer & Minoru Suzuki) battono Master Wato, Tomoaki Honma & YOSHI-HASHI (9:01)Los Ingobernables de Japon (Hiromu Takahashi, Shingo Takagi & Tetsuya Naito) battono BULLET CLUB (Bad Luck Fale, Gedo & Taiji Ishimori) (9:18) Super Junior Tag ...
