SQUADRON TO LEAD AUSTRALIA' S ENERGY TRANSITION

SQUADRON TO LEAD AUSTRALIA'S ENERGY TRANSITION (Di mercoledì 7 dicembre 2022) SQUADRON ENERGY ACQUIRES CWP RENEWABLES TO BECOME AUSTRALIA'S LARGEST RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTOR, OPERATOR & DEVELOPER PERTH, AUSTRALIA, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/

SQUADRON ENERGY (SQUADRON) today announced it has acquired CWP Renewables (CWP), in an agreement that takes SQUADRON's renewable ENERGY operating portfolio to 2.4 gigawatts (GW) with an AUSTRALIAn development pipeline to 20GW. SQUADRON, part of the Tattarang group of companies, is 100 per cent AUSTRALIAn owned and operated, and dedicated to accelerating AUSTRALIA's decarbonisation. Once fully operational, SQUADRON's portfolio will provide enough electricity to power 8.5 ...
Squadron Energy (Squadron) today announced it has acquired CWP Renewables (CWP), in an agreement that takes Squadron's renewable ...

Why this is Andrew Forrest’s most important power play

Andrew Forrest says he can now lead an energy transition that will bring down energy costs for households and break Australia’s “dangerous” reliance on fossil fuels.
