Everton | Pickford può partire | un club ci pensa

Everton Pickford
Everton: Pickford può partire, un club ci pensa (Di sabato 1 ottobre 2022) Jordan Pickford può lasciare l’Everton a fine stagione. In scadenza nel 2024 con l’Everton, secondo TalkSport piace molto...
Manchester United, nobità per il dopo De Gea

Commenta per primo Il Manchester United punta sul portiere dell'Inghilterra e dell'Everton Jordan Pickford , 28 anni, come possibile sostituto del 31enne spagnolo David De Gea . Lo rivela Metro .

Manchester United, individuato il successore di De Gea

Come riportato dal Telegrap h, il club potrebbe aprire una trattativa per Jordan Pickford , portiere dell'Everton e dell'Inghilterra, legato ai Toffees fino al 2024. Everton, ko Pickford: decisivi i lanci lunghi con il Liverpool  Footballnews24.it

Jordan Pickford makes fine return as Dwight McNeil clinches Everton win

Dwight McNeil struck his first Everton goal to snatch a dramatic victory for Frank Lampard’s side, but more heartening for England fans was a typically rumbustious display by goalkeeper Jordan ...

Aribo, Iwobi shine as Everton snatch victory at St Mary’s

Joe Aribo was on the scoresheet but was not enough as Alex Iwobi’s assist to Dwight McNeil sealed a win for Everton at the St Mary’s on Saturday.
