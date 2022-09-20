Not Your Usual Fashion Show, Mallone firma la drop collection di Pulze (Di martedì 20 settembre 2022) MILANO (ITALPRESS) – Pulze sceglie di presentarsi in Italia durante la settimana milanese più attesa dell'anno con una originale collaborazione con il Fashion designer Giorgio Mallone. A Palazzina Appiani è andata in scena l'inedita drop collection nell'evento Not Your Usual Fashion Show: una reinterpretazione urban e contemporanea del capo icona intramontabile della moda, lo smoking, attraverso il concetto di Not Your Usual di Pulze.Imperial Brands, multinazionale britannica che opera attraverso la filiale Imperial Tobacco Italia, sceglie il nostro mercato come uno dei più importanti per il lancio del dispositivo Pulze, che scalda il tabacco senza bruciarlo. Un ... Leggi su iltempo (Di martedì 20 settembre 2022) MILANO (ITALPRESS) –sceglie di presentarsi in Italia durante la settimana milanese più attesa dell'anno con una originale collaborazione con ildesigner Giorgio. A Palazzina Appiani è andata in scena l'ineditanell'evento Not: una reinterpretazione urban e contemporanea del capo icona intramontabile della moda, lo smoking, attraverso il concetto di Notdi.Imperial Brands, multinazionale britannica che opera attraverso la filiale Imperial Tobacco Italia, sceglie il nostro mercato come uno dei più importanti per il lancio del dispositivo, che scalda il tabacco senza bruciarlo. Un ...

