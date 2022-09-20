Ultime Blog

Menarini and SciClone Sign Exclusive Licensing Agreement to Develop and Commercialize Vaborem® in China to Treat Antimicrobial Resistant Infections

SINGAPORE, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/

A. Menarini Asia-Pacific Holdings Pte. Ltd., part of The Menarini Group, and SciClone Pharmaceuticals (Holdings) Limited have entered into an Exclusive Licensing Agreement to Develop and Commercialize Vaborem® (meropenem and vaborbactam) in the People's Republic of China (China). This initiative serves to expand options to address the public health threat of Antimicrobial Resistant Infections, specifically carbapenem-Resistant Enterobacterales (CRE). Currently, Vaborem® is being used to Treat patients in the European Union for a variety of indications including ...
