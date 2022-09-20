Menarini and SciClone Sign Exclusive Licensing Agreement to Develop and Commercialize Vaborem® in China to Treat Antimicrobial Resistant Infections (Di martedì 20 settembre 2022) SINGAPORE, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/
A. Menarini Asia-Pacific Holdings Pte. Ltd., part of The Menarini Group, and SciClone Pharmaceuticals (Holdings) Limited have entered into an Exclusive Licensing Agreement to Develop and Commercialize Vaborem® (meropenem and vaborbactam) in the People's Republic of China (China). This initiative serves to expand options to address the public health threat of Antimicrobial Resistant Infections, specifically carbapenem-Resistant Enterobacterales (CRE). Currently, Vaborem® is being used to Treat patients in the European Union for a variety of indications including ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
A. Menarini Asia-Pacific Holdings Pte. Ltd., part of The Menarini Group, and SciClone Pharmaceuticals (Holdings) Limited have entered into an Exclusive Licensing Agreement to Develop and Commercialize Vaborem® (meropenem and vaborbactam) in the People's Republic of China (China). This initiative serves to expand options to address the public health threat of Antimicrobial Resistant Infections, specifically carbapenem-Resistant Enterobacterales (CRE). Currently, Vaborem® is being used to Treat patients in the European Union for a variety of indications including ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Aceti (Salutequità): 'Piano cronicità da aggiornare con digitale e Pdta'... Bristol Myers Squibb, Gruppo Menarini, Sanofi e Beigene. Sono 369 esperienze e 669 i servizi di telemedicina nel 2021; l'incremento medio annuo di investimenti per Ict (Information and ...
Aceti (Salutequità): "Piano cronicità da aggiornare con digitale e Pdta"... Bristol Myers Squibb, Gruppo Menarini, Sanofi e Beigene. Sono 369 esperienze e 669 i servizi di telemedicina nel 2021 ; l'incremento medio annuo di investimenti per Ict (Information and ... Menarini attiva il suo radar sociale. “Idee concrete per un cambiamento reale” Primaonline
Cognizant's Shared Investigator Platform Grows to More Than a Quarter Million Users GloballyCognizant announced that its Shared Investigator Platform (SIP), a life sciences Software as a Service (SaaS) solution that streamlines clinical trials to improve the speed of pharmaceutical drug ...
IG Wealth Management Announces Changes to Fund Line-up to Deliver Enhanced Diversification Benefits to ClientsIG Wealth Management today announced sub-advisor additions to the iProfile Canadian Equity Private Pool as well as a name change and sub-advisor addition to Investors Cornerstone Portfolio. These ...
Menarini andSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Menarini and