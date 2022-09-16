NIWA gets ready to shine in the PV world

Annunci per Dragon Ball al Tokyo Game ShowWorld of Warcraft - filmato dietro le quinte505 GAMES CELEBRA IL SUCCESSO AL TOKYO GAME SHOW 2022Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile ridefinirà il concetto di Battle royale Call of Duty: Next: Una nuova mappa Al Mazrah, in Call of Duty: ...CALL OF DUTY NEXT - I PRINCIPALI ANNUNCIMaltempo Marche : almeno 10 morti e 4 dispersi, tra loro due bambiniNFL PRO ERA in uscita su piattaforma Meta QuestGTA Online: arriva la nuova serie della comunitàSuikoden I&II HD Remaster Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars in ...Ultime Blog

SHANGHAI, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/

 A high-tech solar technology specialized global enterprise Jolywood has added a brick to its success ladder with the debut of the new product brand NIWA, which was launched on September 12. NIWA is a new brand focused on the residential solar market. With the theme "NIWA, all N-Type, Power your Home," the company launched the brand globally amid a grand ceremony. The launching coincided with the 8th anniversary of the listing in Shenzhen. "NIWA has applied the key technology of J-TOPCon 2.0 to make the solar module have high efficiency, low attenuation, and high availability. Advantages such as relying on, low-temperature coefficient, high double-sided rate, lightweight, etc. It is more suitable for the residential distributed photovoltaic systems." says Ni Jianxiong, head of ...
